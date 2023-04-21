To The Daily Sun,

I've been frustrated lately over the spate of mass shootings too many communities have had to endure in our great nation. It seems to me that schools should be able to be hardened by mechanical and non mechanical means. There are door locks that slide easily into place so a 5-year-old can make a classroom inaccessible, there is readily available bulletproof glass, triple door locked entrances can easily be built so every person who enters a school can be carefully scrutinized before gaining access to our children. I further wonder, in this time of sending billions of taxpayer dollars to a proxy war in Ukraine, couldn't our government harden every American school with the above stated upgrades for a fraction of that amount?

