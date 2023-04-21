I've been frustrated lately over the spate of mass shootings too many communities have had to endure in our great nation. It seems to me that schools should be able to be hardened by mechanical and non mechanical means. There are door locks that slide easily into place so a 5-year-old can make a classroom inaccessible, there is readily available bulletproof glass, triple door locked entrances can easily be built so every person who enters a school can be carefully scrutinized before gaining access to our children. I further wonder, in this time of sending billions of taxpayer dollars to a proxy war in Ukraine, couldn't our government harden every American school with the above stated upgrades for a fraction of that amount?
Furthermore, our representatives and senators seem to be using these tragedies to further their firearm agendas rather than using good-sense solutions, ensuring that the problem is forever wrapped up in a wrongheaded gun debate and goes nowhere. I wonder, if presidents Trump, Biden, Obama or Bush's children were in a school, is there even the slightest chance a shooter could get in to wreak havoc? Obviously not. Why? Because their schools are hardened. Hm, seems to me that the conclusion is that the people in our government want these tragedies to continue. Why on Earth else would they not move with their obvious financial might to save and protect our children? Oh, right, they need to further their disgusting anti-gun agenda at all costs with the lives of our kids. If our right to defend ourselves against tyranny is gone, we are subjects, not free men and women. What better way is there to get us on the anti-gun bandwagon? Terrifying, isn't it?
