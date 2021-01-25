To The Daily Sun,
The hardest year in recent history is behind us.
The 2020 election is finally behind us and Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are president and vice president of the United States.
New Hampshire as well as 49 other states are rolling out COIVD- 19 Vaccines. Tensions between viable political parties is as thick as it's ever been.
Small businesses are waiting for the hit they will
take under the Biden administration.
Before the economy can be fixed once SOE orders are generally lifted everywhere, We The People need to come together in a show of Strength, Unity, Solidarity.
Republicans Democrats Libertarians and Independents. Conservatives Moderates and Progressives. It's time to adult up and start doing what's hard, having conversations that stir up the best in one another.
#BeBetter #DoBetter #LiveBetter
Rep. Richard Littlefield
Laconia
