To The Daily Sun,
I want to take this opportunity to thank Mark Bucklin, Bristol Highway superintendent and his crew, for their cleaning of the Worthen Cemetery. This is one of Bristol's six town cemeteries and sets beside Route 104, that everyone sees when entering Bristol. The Bristol Highway Department has been cleaning (leaf raking, limb removal and mowing) for several years that I know of and they do a great job. They do a great job here in Bristol and I just want to thank them for everything they do.
Richard LaFlamme, Chair
Bristol Cemetery Trustees
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.