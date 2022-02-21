To The Daily Sun,
It comes as no surprise that school board member Dawn Johnson made unsubstantiated charges against Superintendent Steve Tucker and Chair Aaron Hayward in a recent issue of The Daily Sun. She has a history of presenting misleading information either in print or during school board meetings. One has only to watch recordings of Laconia School Board meetings to witness the fact checking that occurs in an effort to counter her distortion of the truth.
Dawn Johnson’s latest rant violated the rules of ethical conduct for a school board member. If she does not understand her role and responsibilities of being on the school board, she does not deserve another term. It is my hope that the voters of Ward 4 will elect a more truthful, and principled representative in November.
Richard Dunnell
Laconia
