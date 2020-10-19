To The Daily Sun,
A recent letter in this paper enumerated President Trump's many "protectings," "supportings" and "defendings" of various values; it occurred to me that these were mainly passive accomplishments, and that Trump's active ones should also be mentioned. I can't recall all of them, but here are a few:
— Withdrew from the Iran deal, leaving the latter to build A-bombs;
— Withdrew from the Paris climate accords, leaving the U.S. to pollute the atmosphere as much as we want;
— Withdrew from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, leaving China free to dominate that region;
— Separated immigrant and refugee families at our southwestern borders, including caging detained children;
— Hired, fired, destroyed the careers of government officials he turned against (he seems naturally cruel/sadistic);
— "dog-whistled" support of fellow racists, bigots, white- supremacists;
— Insulted and mocked any/all adversaries;
— Sought to destroy or neutralize government agencies such as Justice and the EPA by appointing officials to them who would corrupt them from within, - and so on.
Of course, he's still trying to paralyze the U.S. Postal Service, the Census, and the coming election.
Surely, we can agree that president has accomplished much actively. His supporters must feel proud of him.
Richard Davis
Thornton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.