To The Daily Sun,
The 60 Minutes hit piece on CBS about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was blatantly false and misleading. The idea that Publix was chosen to host vaccine sites because they donated to DeSantis shows how pernicious the media is by taking selected excerpts to control the narrative. Publix has over 825 stores in Florida and was the only chain ready to go. Walmart wasn't ready and CVS and Walgreens were busy distributing vaccines to nursing homes. In Palm Beach County, 90% of seniors live within a couple of miles of a Publix store. Just to be clear, Publix donated to the Democrats also, but there was no mention of that by CBS. In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is being investigated by the attorney general for misrepresenting the deaths of COVID-19 patients forced into nursing homes by Cuomo. He has also been accused of sexual misconduct by at least 10 women, yet CBS remains silent. Gov. Gavin Newsom of California is set for a recall election, but CBS stays silent.
The death toll due to COVID-19 in the USA is the highest, topping 569,200, while we listen to the vacillating Dr. Fauci – don't wear a mask, wear a mask, wear two masks. For a guy that makes $444,000 a year, I would expect a more definitive statement.
We are now told by U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez that if we use the term surge to talk about the border, we are racist. She acts like a Valley Girl.
This weekend border control apprehended two terrorists from Yemen trying to cross the border, yet the Biden/Harris administration advocates open borders. Remember back in 2001, we let in the terrorists from Saudi Arabia and they took down the World Trade Center. So soon we forget. Biden signed no less than five executive orders on his first day rescinding Donald Trump's orders pertaining to illegal immigration.
The legislation passed in Georgia has put a big capital "W" on the word woke, as baseball commissioner Rob Manfred opted to move the all-star game this year from Georgia to Colorado, thus causing many of the people of color to lose a whole lot of money and business to miss out on money, exacerbating the pandemic losses. Manfred belongs to the esteemed Augusta National Golf Club. Is he going to move the golf tournament out of Georgia? Is CBS going to not televise the open? Select Wokeness. Delta, Coke, Black Rock, Microsoft, based in Georgia are just pandering, and it might come back and bite them later. Stacy Abrams pouting over her loss in the governor's race is the root of this. A lot of people of color she was talking to will lose out on money from the game – hotels, restaurants, bars, Uber drivers, to name a few.
Biden recently said we were going back to the Jim Crow laws and previously spouted that the Republicans want to put the black people back in chains. I find that racist and pandering.
Rich Tjaden
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.