To The Daily Sun,
I’m concerned that my neighbors in Laconia and across this county are in danger of eviction. I emailed my Laconia State Representatives and the County Delegate, as I was unsure of who may be able to answer my questions. I asked for information about the federal funding that the state of New Hampshire received to assist individuals who were struggling financially because of COVID.
One by one, I received respectful, compassionate and helpful emails back from the representatives; I even received a helpful phone call from Rep. Mike Bordes' office.
I also received the response below from Rep. Raymond Howard. I found his response deeply disturbing and felt it important that my fellow citizens should be made aware of his lack of compassion, empathy and understanding. Please judge for yourself. Here is his unaltered email to me.
Rev. Gile The only answer I have for you is every one of us received enough of our children's and grandchildren's future to keep our rent and mortgage payment up to date for those who chose to spend that free money on other things shame on them for abusing the generosity of the hard working tax payers. I would suggest that they get a job.
Raymond J Howard Jr.
Chair, Executive Committee
Belknap 8
Rep. Howard is not only misinformed about the reality of people’s lives, his letter demonstrates his lack of compassion and a callous disregard for the people he was elected to represent. How many men, women and children is he willing and happy to toss aside, to throw out of their homes and into the street?
I ask voters to read Rep. Howard’s email to me and ask themselves — is this someone I want to represent me and my community?
Rev. Paula Gile
Laconia
