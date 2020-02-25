To The Daily Sun,
Hey, Larry, we’re not taking resumes right now, as employee in question is already holding a position and doing a great job. In any job it’s results that count.
For instance, Ulysses S. Grant graduated 21st in a class of 39, failed in many things until put in command of the Army of the Potomac. George S. Patton, mediocre academics, 46th in class of 103; would you throw their resumes in the trash? Sounds like it.
You see, it’s results I find important, not resumes. Can the person do the darn job?
Interesting from Breitbart, gun violence in the U.K. has risen 27% over five years. Guns are coming in from Eastern Europe by smugglers and they are making huge profits of around 400%. What I found interesting was the highest incidents were centered in five cities (58%) with densely populated areas. Wonder where we’ve seen that before? Plus 56% of the victims are young, 15-34. It should be noted this is not due to any kind of “assault rifle.” It’s easily concealed handguns that are the problem, it appears. Just like the drug gangs here in this country that Dems ignore in favor of the easy target of honest, law-abiding gun owners. This is on top of a surge of knife attacks over there. So much so that London and other cities have distributed “Bleed Kits” to police, bars and pubs.
Seems to me it’s not the guns or the knives, it’s the dark intentions in the minds of some people. Somehow that idea escapes the anti-gun left.
Here is another jab at our mainstream media. They lie, then they deny, and go back to lying again. So why do I believe my sources are better? They are proven right far more often. Bruce Jenket’s letter on the 19th clearly points this out to be true. No, I’m not going to read it to you, just saying he’s absolutely right and gives the https to prove it, though I doubt many Trump-haters care.
What matters is right now the rich are paying higher taxes and the low and middle classes less. Unless you’re rich, voting Democratic in November, you’re asking for your taxes to jump higher. Listen to Jenkins.
There are lies and then there are statistics. I read somewhere someone says the U.S. pollutes more per capita than China. I believe that, considering China has, what, over a billion or so population? That’s one of those statistics presented to bamboozle and deceive. It’s not at all about population, it’s about pollution and truth is China pollutes far more.
I’m not impressed by the Green Gang’s proposed solutions. They’re not cost-effective, particularly efficient and most need to be subsidized by government. I love green, clean water, air, and nature; I just don’t believe the political left really cares or has a grip on what it will take to reach their goals. If they did, I’d be with them.
Steve Earle
Gilford
