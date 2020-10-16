To The Daily Sun,
I read Mr. Gallagher’s letter regarding Sweden’s response to the pandemic. My father was Swedish born and I have numerous Swedish relatives and have visited Sweden several times. Fortunately, with technology we can frequently communicate.
My relatives report that their lives are like mine. Including in stores, they always wear a mask when they go out, they social distance, avoid large crowds and practice good hygiene. In short, they are considerate of their fellow citizens.
Kent Rosberg
Laconia
