I hope I have earned the vote of the Republican primary voters of State Senate District 2 on Tuesday.
While I worked hard to resolve the Gunstock debacle, and we were successful, we have to acknowledge there is much more to this election.
I am running for the state Senate because I want to protect our Live Free or Die values and ensure that New Hampshire continues to be the best place to live and raise a family. I first moved here with my parents when I was in elementary school back in 1973. It’s where I chose to raise my four children. It's where I hope my grandkids (when I have them) will be raised.
The rising costs of living on everything from groceries to gas to home heating oil are a big problem for Granite State families and need to be addressed in the coming session. Protecting the NH Advantage and blocking the bills proposing more state spending and more state taxes will be critical. I have the experience and the record of accomplishment to get this done.
As a former police officer, I know the importance of backing the blue and stopping efforts to defund and dismantle the police. I was proud to lead the fight to provide more than $500 million in property tax relief this past year and will continue to fight for even more relief next year. I will never, ever support a sales or an income tax.
I am very proud to have earned the support of Gov. Chris Sununu and retiring Sen. Bob Giuda in this primary and I would be honored to have your vote this Tuesday.
