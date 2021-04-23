To The Daily Sun,
Amid the racial turmoil of 2020, the popularity of books, documentaries, and courses about racism and bias grew exponentially. People want to learn how to help make our country a place where all people are treated equally.
Adding HB 544, the bill that restricts what can be said about racism, to the state budget was a blatant attempt by House Republicans to shut down anti-racism and anti-bias educational programs. These restrictions apply to the state, cities, towns, public schools and colleges, as well as the internal operations of any business with any type of contract with the state.
It uses smoke and mirrors, and a list of ten prohibited discussion topics. Many of those topics are the complete opposite of what is presented in anti-bias programs. The strategy in HB 544 is to lay a mine field of potential violations so complex, that no one will want to provide anti-bias training, for fear of losing their job, state funding or having their contract canceled.
Here is an example of the mirrors and mine field. One of the ten prohibited “divisive concepts” is “meritocracy or traits such as a hard work ethic are racist or sexist, or were created by a particular race to oppress another race.” The truth is, for centuries the opposite of these traits, lower intelligence and laziness, has been ascribed to Blacks. This stereotype has been used to justify slavery and explain the economic disparity between black and white. This stereotype can even be found in children’s literature and Disney movies.
We need to recognize the long history and many ways Blacks have been denied equal opportunities – denial of reconstruction benefits, segregation, substandard schools, food deserts, and job and housing discrimination. We also know, money and the right connections can get you into a prestigious college or land you a high paying job. Scholarship and hard work isn’t the only way whites succeed. This is the discussion HB 544 prohibits.
In this time of heightened interest in eliminating racism, enacting language that protects racism is wrong, and will tarnish the image of New Hampshire. Tell your state Senator to remove the language of HB 544 from the budget.
State Rep. Sallie Fellows
Holderness
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.