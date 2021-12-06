To The Daily Sun,
I was under the impression all of our kids' teachers were able to set personal feelings and ideologies aside to educate, provide stellar outcomes or at least advocate for true growth academically.
I am no longer under that impression.
On Thursday I reviewed the homework put together for my daughter who is home because she is sick.
My daughter was given a link to watch a video called Mesopotamia: crash course world history #3 with John Green, a person who has "this machine kills fascists" on the back of his computer which can be clearly seen.
At 3:45 the presenter begins to describe "sacred marriages" pharaoh's engaged in and the scene turns into two people under a blanket with a leg popping out as the bed bounces up and down, pictures fall off the wall. Really?
The next scene is a pharaoh engaged in a sex act on camera as if it was being filmed in real life.
This can be found on youtube.com.
Is this really the filth you want your $19,000 a year going to?
I don't know which teacher at Laconia Middle School thought this was okay! But that person should resign and issue an immediate apology for what's been done. This kind of blatant behavior needs to stop so our children can truly learn and grow responsibly.
Superintendent Steve Tucker: I am now publicly begging you to step away from your COVID awards for a few minutes, sit down with your teachers and other applicable staff and chart a new course for Laconia's schools.
Issues that you do not want to acknowledge are at a critical place now so either do what's needed to change our schools in a positive, substantive manner or stop taking that hefty paycheck and step aside.
Rep. Richard Littlefield
Laconia
