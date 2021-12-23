To The Daily Sun,
What has the Belknap County Delegation done since the 2020 election that made our county solidly red?
With all the sour feelings and emotions put into the recent pieces against the delegation, I feel it's necessary to put some things into context for our residents.
Earlier in the year, the delegation passed a budget that had an 11% reduction in county property taxes in an attempt to give some relief after 2020 being such a terrible year, so many were negatively affected.
The delegation voted unsuccessfully to retain council against the county commissioners in a previous situation.
The delegation voted to appropriate ARPA funds to start work on a new communications tower for the sheriff's department, and premium pay for the nursing home and other county employees.
The delegation voted to retain counsel in a current matter with the Gunstock commissioners, mainly the commissioners who attempted to remove one of their own without any due process.
The delegation has been denied a constitutionally correct process by a vote of the Belknap County Commissioners in being denied counsel, I want to make that clear.
And lastly, the delegation is hard at work on the 2022 county budget which can be a very contentious process as we know.
So that is what your delegation has been up to.
No nefarious schemes to destroy the Gunstock Resort.
No cushy positions on the Gunstock Area Commission have been threatened.
Nobody has been removed without a constitutionally correct just cause process.
The opposition against this delegation isn't going to stop, and neither will the doom and gloom as to specific motivations or intentions of the delegation.
I accept that everyone has their own opinions and feelings on the matter.
However, I won't accept the lies and disinformation currently being fed to my family, friends, and neighbors and that's why I'm taking the time to set the record straight.
Stay safe. Stay warm. Stay healthy.
Rep. Richard Littlefield
Laconia
