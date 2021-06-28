To The Daily Sun,
I'd like to reply to Steven Hepburn's scathing letter toward me in regards to critical race theory.
Mr. Hepburn would like you to believe that I was one of the people who stormed the capitol on Jan. 6.
He would also like you to believe that I just pulled information out of nowhere while he used a story from CNN.com.
I quoted six core ideas for CRT in education because I personally find them to be detrimental to our most impressionable, our kids!
I got said quotes from tandfonline.com just like his opinion piece from CNN.
Mr. Hepburn brings up the rhetoric he says caused the Jan. 6 insurrection.
In this letter he has referred to me as being a shameful liar, in his words I continue to rile up the rabble who were intimidating the Laconia school board.
Sounds like Mr. Hepburn should practice what he preaches.
While we continue to have political differences I will continue to go to Concord or Bedford or wherever and continue to vote to positively affect Laconia.
I will also continue to fight local issues when it comes to the futures of our children.
Rep. Richard Littlefield
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.