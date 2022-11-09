I'd like to start my letter by thanking everyone who voted for me in 2020, which sent me on the second-best journey of my life besides being a husband and father.
I want to thank everyone who braved the weather to vote for me again in the 2022 midterm election Nov. 8 — their support and efforts are truly humbling and an absolute blessing.
Congratulations to Mike Bordes, Charlie St. Clair, David Huot and Steven Bogert on their big wins, and I wish them all the best on their journey.
Even though things have not gone the way I would have wanted, this is not the end for me and my time as a public servant.
I am going to stay busy working to keep Belknap County the very same hub for conservatism that it has always been, I will continue to hold local politicians accountable for what's wrong and neglected in our school system and city, and I will continue to advocate for policies that will change the environment in our chaotic classrooms.
Lastly I want to talk about Citizens For Belknap.
This political organization got exactly what it wanted with its red-equals-extremist stance, and ousted conservatives who 15 people (the steering committee) didn't agree with.
They took on the national Democratic playbook and endorsed candidates like me in the primary when they actually thought that I was a weak pushover candidate, and had zero intentions of continuing that endorsement for the general election, a move that I find to be incredibly disingenuous for an organization that is supposed to be nonpartisan.
Something tells me the status quo is safe for now. Onto 2024.
