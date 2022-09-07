To The Daily Sun,
I thank Steven Dionne for reminding readers that I champion education and common-sense solutions that will make schools better, as well as mentally and emotionally safer.
To The Daily Sun,
I thank Steven Dionne for reminding readers that I champion education and common-sense solutions that will make schools better, as well as mentally and emotionally safer.
I voted in favor of education freedom accounts not knowing if 10, 20 or 30 families would sign onto this program. As it turns out, approximately 2,000 families signed on.
Education freedom accounts allow families to mold adequate and appropriate educations for their children.
This program pays for tutoring, computers, curriculums, books, supplies and uniforms.
Most importantly, this program allows parents to choose an environment that makes learning easier for their children whether that be at home, private school, parochial and other alternative institutions of higher learning.
Fact is, government schools are not the only places where children can learn and attain success in education. In fact, for some, learning outside of the chaos-filled environment of public school is the only way they can truly succeed.
Taxpaying families in Laconia pay nearly $18,000 a year to send their children to public schools that fail to provide exemplary educations to all students.
Education freedom accounts allow families to provide educations for $13,000 less in environments that ease students' minds and open up doors to possibilities outside of what can be offered at public school.
Not everyone believes that EFAs are a good thing for the public school system, but I believe that this program provides the competition public schools need to get back on track and clean up the glaring deficiencies we see today.
Public school systems need to earn back the trust of parents, and the students the system let fall through the cracks.
Rep. Richard Littlefield
Laconia
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
As many students return for the first week of school, how does this impact your daily routine? Click the image below to answer
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.