To The Daily Sun,
State Sen. Bob Giuda made a comment during his latest testimony in front of colleagues in the New Hampshire Senate that isn't accurate.
Sen. Giuda said that members of the Belknap County Delegation are looking to privatize the Gunstock Ski Resort.
Seventeen out of 18 members of the delegation have signed Rep. Harry Bean's pledge to "Never vote to sell, privatize or lease the Gunstock Resort for as long as we represent Belknap County in the New Hampshire House of Representatives."
That's a promise made to every single resident of Belknap County, one that can be taken to the bank.
So no, there are not members of the delegation looking at options or trying to destroy the success we have seen due to all the hard working everyday employees that spend their lives making higher-ups look good.
I know doom and gloom is the preferred thought when it comes to this delegation, it's a classic tactic that comes along with politics.
I encourage you all to wait and see what kind of success comes from the decisions made, trust that your Republican representation will not lead you down the wrong path.
We surely will not now or ever vote to sell, lease or privatize a county asset like the Gunstock Mountain Resort.
Rep. Richard Littlefield
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.