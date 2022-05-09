To The Daily Sun,
It seems odd that a county commissioner should find it remarkable that legal expenses can exceed expectations. Particularly when he was a sitting commissioner in 2020 when an expected $10,000 expense ballooned to $35,000.
Did we ever see the results of the spending to investigate the Perkins dispute?
While we wait for the final chapter in the current matter to be written, perhaps our Democrat county commissioner can buy another full page advertisement to write the story of that money which was so well spent.
Rep. Mike Sylvia
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.