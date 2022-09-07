As a current state representative (for Loudon and Canterbury) I'm particularly sensitive to political developments in central New Hampshire. With the retirement of State Sen. Bob Giuda, District 2 will soon feature a different senator. Hopefully that new face will be that of current Rep. Tim Lang (R-Sanbornton).
I've known and served with Lang for years and he's clearly established himself as a rising star in Concord. No one works harder. His many accomplishments are too numerous to list here, but his effectiveness is clear from all the successful bills he's sponsored or co-sponsored. It's not (and shouldn't be) easy to make a law.
A great example is the bipartisan sports gaming bill he got through in 2019. New Hampshire thus became to first state in the region to pass such legislation. Subsequently, many millions of dollars have been directed to education and elsewhere in NH.
When I was (temporarily) absent from the House after the 2018 elections, Lang took over a bill I'd introduced to better support Unified Sports and Special Olympians. Not only did he get it to the finish line and into law, but he improved it and was even able to add $50,000 to assist its implementation. Gov. Chris Sununu even came to Laconia to sign it on the LHS football field. Great work.
Tim also was a prime mover behind the Legislative Softball Classic, which brought Democrats and Republicans together on the playing field to raise almost $40,000 to support homeless and transitioning veterans.
While Lang's conservative credentials are impeccable, he's not an ideologue, as evidenced by the respect he gets from both sides of the aisle. We need good, reasonable people who are respectful of others and can get things done.
