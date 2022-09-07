To The Daily Sun,

As a current state representative (for Loudon and Canterbury) I'm particularly sensitive to political developments in central New Hampshire. With the retirement of State Sen. Bob Giuda, District 2 will soon feature a different senator. Hopefully that new face will be that of current Rep. Tim Lang (R-Sanbornton).

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.