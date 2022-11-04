To The Daily Sun,
I have served for six years in the New Hampshire House representing Tamworth, Albany, Madison and Freedom. I am now running in the floterial District 8.
I am a retired spine surgeon and have served on the Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs (HHSEA) Committee all six years where I play a major role managing the bills in our committee.
My approach to legislating is the same as my approach when I was a doctor: I work together with others to solve problems. I listen to others and build trust and compromise when needed. I am a moderate Democrat. My Republican friends who vote for me call me “a voice of reason in Concord.” I want to return to the New Hampshire value of bipartisanship and working together to protect the common good.
HHSEA is a challenging committee as we oversee half of the state budget and deal with many concerns such as housing and food insecurity, substance abuse, domestic violence and health care access. I have advocated for family-friendly policies, such as paid family leave and accessible and affordable child care and housing. We need to address these issues to make New Hampshire a family-friendly environment to draw the young people we desperately need for our workforce.
Much of my work the past two years has been to protect public health and women’s reproductive choice. Reproductive decisions should be made by a woman and her provider without interference from the government.
I want to continue to work to protect reproductive rights in New Hampshire, protect public heath and to defend our community values of the common good. I would appreciate your vote so that I can continue to do so. You can find out more at jerryknirk.com.
Rep. Jerry Knirk
Freedom
