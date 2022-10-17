To The Daily Sun,
I am running for reelection to continue being Laconia’s voice in Concord.
To The Daily Sun,
I am running for reelection to continue being Laconia’s voice in Concord.
It has been an honor to represent you these past two years, and I promise to continue delivering results for our city. The record of my Republican colleagues and me speaks for itself. Together, we lowered personal and business taxes while producing a budget surplus. We reduced regulations and provided property tax relief. We protected our Second Amendment from assaults from the far left. We worked to reform the governor’s emergency powers to ensure your rights are protected. We sent over $12 million back to Laconia with over $1 million in direct property tax relief. Finally, we passed measures to strengthen the integrity of our elections and advance educational excellence for our children.
I graduated from Belmont High and my family has lived in the area for 50 years. My husband and I have been married for 22 years and have two amazing children. We live in the house where my husband was born and raised. I have an associate’s degree in accounting and do bookkeeping for local businesses. I also enjoy working for two local restaurants.
We need to stop the rising prices of gas, food, electricity and protect everyone from more government. I will fight to lower costs and reduce taxes so you can keep more money in your pocket.
I would love to hear from you. Please email me at staterep@dawnjohnson4nh.com so I can learn more about the issues you care about. You can also donate and volunteer at my website, https://dawnjohnson4nh.com/
I humbly ask for your vote Nov. 8 in Belknap-Laconia District 5. As your Republican representative, I will continue to fight for faith, family, freedom and facts.
Rep. Dawn Johnson
Laconia
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What information do you need ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8? Where do you go to find it? Click the image below to answer
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.