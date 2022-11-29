HB 1137 was recommended not to pass by the NH House Education Committee. One of the proposed mandates in HB 1137 would force more government control over curriculum. School boards can already adopt policies determining local government control over curriculum. Boards can also decide whether to vote on every textbook or piece of curriculum.
We sometimes forget a school board’s role in education. Think of a school district as a corporation, the school board as the board of directors, and the superintendent as a CEO. The board directs the day-to-day operations in an advisory role with the final say over budgetary items and policies. The superintendent runs the day-to-day operations and ensures the will of the board is carried out. School boards have lots of discretion over how much they advise. Superintendents have lots of discretion in carrying out day-to-day operations.
HB 1137’s issue is the state mandating how much advisement school boards provide to superintendents and staff. Local control allows flexibility. We would never place mandates upon corporations and expect better operations. We shouldn’t think school districts perform better with more mandates.
Some state rules and guidelines are needed to help. But when do state mandates become less about improving the service and more about politics? Is forcibly expanding the power of local governments good for Granite Staters?
HB 1137 was a solution looking for a problem; a solution already exists with school boards. Public input, awareness, and voting for school board candidates that understand their role is the best solution.
