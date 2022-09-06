Since I first ran for public office, I pledged not to campaign negatively against anyone, ever. I did not in 2020 nor during the school board election earlier this year. I won’t start now. It is beneath our communities and shared values. We can make our points without the constant attacks and negativity. Instead, we should show voters what we stand for.
Negative campaigning does not show leadership, character or integrity. I believe — maybe naively — that people vote for leaders of good standing, character and integrity. We expect someone to be positive and forward-looking. This seems true even when we may disagree with a candidate on some issues. We all want to be represented by good people.
Some candidates believe negative and dishonest campaigning is the only way to win. This mentality is why our political system is broken. People who ascribe to this mentality are further breaking it. I hope voters also see this problem and where it originates. Our political system is already damaged enough by power-hungry politicians. Should we reward local candidates who follow in their footsteps?
I would rather campaign with dignity and win on merits. It’s just who I am and how I was raised. Being raised in our community, I believe most feel the same way. Thank you for reading, and please consider voting in the Republican state primary on Sept. 13.
Four proposals for redeveloping the former Laconia State School complex are under consideration. City officials have long advocated a multi-use development, including affordable housing. What is your vision for development of the state school property? Click the image below to answer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.