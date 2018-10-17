I would like to thank Denise Doyle for writing such as well thought out letter to the editor in the October 17th issue of the Laconia Daily Sun. It is refreshing to read such pleasantly composed writing without a hint of nastiness. I am hoping to read more from Denise in the future.
Mike Stone
Hernando Beach, Florida
Many hope so to.
