To The Daily Sun,
Just when the new year begins and all of us have hopefully taken a collective breath, and perhaps made a resolution or two, we are assailed with the worse news. Never mind the tragedies of recent days may not be within our immediate families. We ALL feel the pain, as our editor recently commented in the Weekend edition.
Kobe Bryant is a legend, regardless if one is an NBA aficionado or not. The fact he was accompanied by his daughter the morning after he was cheering on LeBron in his game against the 76ers defies any understanding, on any level.
Maybe it’s the senior in me, maybe I’m just being overly emotional. But did I think I would be shedding tears this early in the year for people I don’t even know? I already feel spent, and the primary season hasn’t even officially kicked off.
Let’s all take our own moment of silence and be thankful for what we do have, and send up a prayer for those whose losses are currently insurmountable.
Claire L. Hebert-Dow
Laconia
