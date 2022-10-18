To The Daily Sun,
This letter is for any voter who is outraged by Paul Terry’s attempt to weasel out of his support for New Hampshire seceding from the United States.
In World War II, my Uncle Raymond, a first lieutenant in the 558 AAF Bomb Squadron, was downed over Germany. He was 25 when he died, and on his last mission. My Uncle John was an engineer on his 11th mission when he was shot down and made a prisoner of war at Stalag 17 B for 13 months. He survived, but only after an 18-day, 241-mile march to Austria near the end of war.
You may understand then why I don’t have much patience for people who have benefited from living in a country secured by my family’s blood, who arbitrarily say they want to have New Hampshire secede from the United States. But these secessionists weren’t ordinary people, they were New Hampshire state representatives.
In early 2022, there were four Belknap County state representatives who supported a constitutional amendment in the NH House to have New Hampshire secede. Groups supporting this nonsense claim “tyranny” by the current government, and that they need more “liberty.” They have a right as Americans to assemble freely and to use their voice to ask for this. They have these rights because over 651,000 American soldiers died in battle, and countless others died of disease or other terrible fates to protect it.
Of those four Belknap County state representatives, Terry is the remaining secessionist left. All the others got thrown out by sensible voters in the Sept. 13 primary.
Alton and Barnstead voters, you have a job to do. Please honor the memory of those who sacrificed and on Nov. 8, vote out those who threaten our United States.
Prudy Morin Veysey
Gilmanton
