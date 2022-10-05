To The Daily Sun,
When I read the letters to the editor that suggested the Citizens For Belknap committee is made up of Democrats, I had to set the record straight.
I am a member of the Citizens for Belknap, in fact I am privileged to serve on their steering committee.
That’s right, a lifelong Republican serving on this extremely successful committee.
Many of you know me and can attest to my honesty and my love for Belknap County. You can trust me when I tell you that the steering committee is purposely made up of 1/3 Republicans, 1/3 Democrats and 1/3 independents.
As you can imagine we have spirited discussions. We listen to each other, we tolerate opposing viewpoints, and enjoy open, respectful conversation and debate. As individuals we research each candidate by doing deep dives into their voting records, attendance, votes, ideology and stances on policies concerning Belknap County issues. We look at their websites and articles they have written. Their Twitter feed, Facebook, Instagram, and/or YouTube channel to give us a sense of their priorities, values and communication style.
The Citizens for Belknap committee members all share clear goals and objectives to improve this amazing county we call home. We measure our success by the positive effects our actions will have on our family, friends, neighbors, our nursing home, Gunstock Mountain Resort, our sheriff department and everything else in our county.
The reason for the success of Citizens for Belknap is the Belknap County residents.
You have taken it upon yourselves to really know who you are voting for. You put our county first by learning who the Free Staters and Libertarians are who hide within the Republican Party. You now know their true objectives. You then made your choice with your ballot.
Vote in the New Hampshire general election Nov. 8.
Prudy Morin Veysey
Gilmanton
