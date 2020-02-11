Recently I needed to visit the dump, so as a Gilford resident, I visited our new facility, and was very pleased with the overall operation. My wife and I had been separating stuff like Gilford asked, it was very easy, just added a couple of new barrels to the process, and we were very prepared. You just drive up, each bin is clearly marked, and the whole process took just minutes. Everyone there at that time was commenting on how easy and convenient it was. Congratulations, Gilford, on a job well done, something we can feel feel good about for years to come.
This past fall, a group of us residents who live off Belknap Mountain Road presented the selectmen with a petition to pave the whole road, an expensive expenditure, no doubt, but absolutely necessary. The selectmen agreed, and now we have a beautiful and safe Belknap Mountain Road!
Our mail carrier, Missy, is a conscientious worker who does an excellent job delivering our mail. Thank you Missy, and all the postal employees who have been criticized lately, I do not think folks appreciate your hard work, but we do!
A big THANK YOU goes out to our plow guy. Our roads this winter are in tip-top shape, thanks to you.
And finally, our 10-year assessment took place a short time ago, and myself, our evaluation went up as most did, but it went up to actually close to what our home and property is actually worth. Think of the 10 years, or more, that all our properties were undervalued. Even if you are opposed to the change, you must admit it was overall, very fair.
In conclusion, we moved to Gilford over 40 years ago, picking the community over all the other towns in the Lakes Region for the schools, the strong community sense, and the feeling that, in Gilford, we want the best for ourselves and our families. No lack of respect for the other Lakes Region towns, but we think Gilford is a wonderful town to live and grow in, and are proud of our community.
Jim Babcock
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.