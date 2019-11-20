To The Daily Sun,
Our Supreme Court of the United States recently issued a ruling that Remington Arms Co. was subject to lawsuits in Sandy Hook for the murders of innocent children. While I was appalled that a mentally disturbed boy killed his mother and others, I am just as appalled that the courts have decided that the manufacturers of the weapons are somehow culpable for the actions of an individual. No mention was made of the persons responsible who rendered the school a safe target for a crazy person.
I have an idea. Let’s allow people to sue if they are the victims of a mass shooting in a gun free zone. There may be some debate on how many mass shootings actually occur in gun free zones. The numbers vary from 86% to 10%, depending whether you are a pro-Second Amendment group or a Bloomberg radical group. It all depends on who is paying for the study. But don’t you have a right to discourage violence on yourself when you enter an advertised gun free zone? I’ve read of at least two cases in the last few weeks where armed citizens stopped criminals. I don’t know if they were in gun free zones but I’ll bet at least a few people (like me) carry concealed regardless of the warning signs.
Certainly the owners of the establishment or locations must enforce their decision to keep the area gun free and if they don’t, shouldn’t they be culpable for any gun violence in the establishment? Are they responsible for the actions of every individual who frequents their establishment?
In Tel Aviv, I watched an armed military person in a shopping mall check all the bags for other types of weapons. I also observed two women with Uzis on their shoulder carrying groceries as they boarded a bus. According to my Israeli friend, this visual open carry reduces the number of terrorist shootings and fewer cases of shooters clog their courtrooms because judgment is real time on the scene.
Some states are considering a ban on gun free zones. According to West Virginia legislator Brandon Steele, legislation is needed to hold no-gun zones accountable in the event of a tragedy. “If you’ve taken away that person’s ability to protect themselves, then it’s incumbent on you [the establishment] to protect them,” explained Mr. Steele, who is seeking a revision in state code.
This is common sense. There are eight pieces of gun legislation in the New Hampshire legislature this term. I’m sure these could each be amended in one way or another. I intend to do just that. Of course, we could go the Tel Aviv way and further encourage open carry.
Contact me if you agree (or disagree) at 603-320-9524 or dave@sanbornhall.net if you want to talk or just have a cup of coffee.
Cheers!
Dave Testerman
Representative, Hill and Franklin
