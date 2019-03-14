To The Daily Sun,
The Tilton-Northfield district has plans for a new fire station this year on March 18 at the Winnisquam Regional High School Cafetorium. There is no doubt that something has to be done about building a new station. Entrance onto Main Street from the current Central Street station is very bad and a new location is needed.
The proposed location is on Manville Road behind the Valvoline auto store. Warrant Article No. 3 is to see if the district will vote to raise the sum of $7,000,000 for construction of this new fire station and improvements to the Park Street station in Northfield.
This is a lot to spend for a new station, considering that several years back, a proposed $5,000,000 station did not get the backing of others from both towns.
I’m sure that a new fire station could be built for half that price ($3.5 million). It may not have all the bells and whistles of a $7 million station, but it would be more affordable for taxpayers of both Tilton and Northfield.
Voters in both towns should get out and voice their opinion and vote on this important article at the fire district meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 18, at the Winnisquam Regional High School Cafetorium.
Bob King
Tilton
