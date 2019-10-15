To The Daily Sun,
“Discrimination — in any form — is unacceptable and runs contrary to New Hampshire’s Live Free or Die spirit.” That was Governor Chris Sununu signing Senate Bill 263 into law. What is it? Expanding civil rights to include gender-identification under a new subdivision: Discrimination in Public Schools.
“Each school district and public charter school shall develop a policy.” The problem is to write policy applying to ALL persons in the public schools. The model policy proposed to Franklin School Board only applies to students.
The model policy proposed by the School Boards Association, transgender and gender non-conforming students applies specifically to one segment of the school population. The law states “No PERSON shall be excluded from participation in, denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination in public schools….” Section I. Purpose proposed policy states “District policy requires that all programs, activities, and employment practices be free from discrimination….”
The model policy only addresses students, not all persons in the public school. i.e. in paragraph F. Locker Room Accessibility, paragraph I. Dress Codes and paragraph J. Discrimination/Harassment; the proposed model policy only addresses one segment of the public school population, the students not the staff. Parents should know.
Educators claim that “parents aren’t involved.” Under section III Guidance, paragraph A. Privacy, “School personnel should not disclose information that may reveal a student’s transgender status or gender nonconforming presentation to others, including parents, (emphasis mine).” Concerned parents are excluded and discouraged from participation. What about the Family Education Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) protection of parental rights and responsibility?
A Franklin School Board meeting will be held on Oct. 21, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at Franklin Middle School, in theBessie C. Rowell Memorial Library.
Karen Testerman
Franklin
