To The Daily Sun,
July 10 will see Old Home Day happening once again in Sanbornton, albeit scaled back as a result of the pandemic. Saturday morning will start with an open-air market in the library field, including the Historical Society offering lighter fare breakfast items (in lieu of the traditional pancake breakfast), Harmony Grange drawing (5 prizes) $5/1 or $10/3, Quilt Raffle $10/1 or $20/3 and so much more. The Old Home Day lineup follows tradition with a custom t-shirt commemorating the day and a parade celebrating our 250th anniversary, Tavern Tours, Music, Wildlife Encounters, Wood Carving Demonstrations, Pony Rides, and more. We invite you all to participate in the parade as an individual, group or float – the theme is “Sanbornton, Then & Now.” Line-up begins at 10:30 a.m., at Tower Hill Road with an anticipated start time of 11.
This year is the 250th anniversary of Sanbornton's Congregational / UCC Church, and they will add to the Old Home Day celebration with live music throughout the day.
In celebration of our town's 250th that happened last year (pandemic shelved our celebration then), Old Home Day will end with a bang. Everyone should turn up at 6 p.m. at the Town Park for food truck fare and entertainment and fun to include BYOYG (bring your own yard game) to add to the excitement. Bring your blankets and BYOC (bring your own chair) for the fireworks at 9 p.m.
All townspeople, please show up and enjoy the day and evening that Old Home Day Committee worked toward for your enjoyment! As other years, thank our t-shirt sponsors who make much possible, and plan to buy a t-shirt or two commemorating this great event! Thanks also to our Selectmen and their support.
Theresa Rasp
Sanbornton,
for the Old Home Day Committee
