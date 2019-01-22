To The Daily Sun,
The marriage of the ideas by Rusty McLear and Scott Crowder for a new sports complex at the former State School location will save the day for Laconia, Belknap County and the Lakes Region, too. This plan by these two talented men is pure genius!
Get the scissors ready for the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony!
Susan Bossert
Laconia
