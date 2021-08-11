To The Daily Sun,
As an occasional writer to The Laconia Daily Sun I am well aware of the rules pertaining to letters to the editor. The publisher has the right to print or not print letters sent and to edit letters as well. Also, writers should address the editor, not people or organizations that the letter may be about.
In my recent letter to The Sun about the Democrat Party and a local Democrat group the editor chose to omit a sentence where I said that they have gone completely insane. On the same page The Sun printed a letter by Jim Raschilla in which he gives the definition of insanity. The beliefs and policies of the Democrats have been tried over and over again throughout history with the same devastating results (dictatorships) and yet they continue to support these policies. If that doesn’t prove they’re insane I don’t know what would.
One other problem I have with the editing of my letter is where my mention of the Democrat Party is changed to Democratic Party. There is quite a difference in the meaning of the two words. The word democratic infers that the majority of people would agree with democracy, a greatly misunderstood type of government. Democrat refers to the political party bent on destroying our republic.
Phil Wittmann
Alton
