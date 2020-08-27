To The Daily Sun,
This letter is in response to the letter recently printed in The Sun by Richard Davis. How someone can live to be 84 and be so misinformed about the issues is incredible to me. Seems that CNN and MSNBC have done their job. Mr. Davis mentions FDR, the president who did not so much end the Depression as prolong it in an attempt to have more people dependent on government.
President Trump did not inherit a growing economy from Obama (talk about the worst president in history). Obama presided over the worse stagnant economy in decades. Mr. Davis’ reference to climate change proves that he believes in the biggest hoax perpetrated on the American people ever ( notice how the so-called cures are all based on socialism?). He also uses the worn-out racism charge on the man who has done more for minorities then liberal Democrats have ever done. They keep telling minorities that they are too stupid to succeed without government help. What an insult to those people.
Anyone who thinks that the president engages in destroying the reputations of professional American politicians need only look at what the Democrats have done to him since before he ever took office. As for turning our so-called allies against us, all he has done is insist that they finally pay their fair share for their own defense rather than relying on us as their cash cow. And It might help if they stop doing business with countries like Iran.
By the way, our infrastructure was crumbling long before Mr. Trump was president. Remember those shovel-ready jobs?
If Mr. Davis votes Democrat in the coming election, he is voting for the destruction of our great country.
Phil Wittmann
Alton
