To The Daily Sun,
I had the privilege of serving in the N.H. House of Representatives and on the Belknap County Delegation with Representative Peter Spanos of Laconia during the 2017-2018 biennium.
I found that Peter was very low key and thoughtful about all matters that came before us. He courteously listens carefully to all sides of an argument before making up his mind on an issue. He and I did not always agree on every issue, but when we disagreed, it was always a very civil disagreement, never a disagreeable one.
Peter Spanos is a real gentleman, a family man, well-connected to the Laconia community, and he would make a great mayor for the City of Laconia.
Although I cannot vote for him because I live in an adjacent town, I strongly support his candidacy for mayor and encourage all voters in Laconia to vote for Peter Spanos for mayor.
He will do a great job for the city and you will not be disappointed.
Norman J. Silber
Gilford
