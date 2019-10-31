To The Daily Sun,
The City of Laconia has been fortunate to have the leadership of Mayor Ed Engler these past years, but with his decision to not seek re-election, the time has come for the voters of Laconia to head to the polls and cast their ballot for a new leader who can keep the momentum going. That leader is Representative Peter Spanos.
As your mayor, Peter will put taxpayers first and help combat the opioid crisis with responsible, commonsense solutions. Peter will be an effective and hardworking mayor — just look at his record. In Concord, he has helped hold the line on new taxes and fees, expanded your freedoms, and was a key part in passing a historic number of bipartisan pieces of legislation.
As governor, I have worked closely with Peter in Concord. He is a tireless advocate for the people of Laconia. My original proposed budget included historic investments into the City of Laconia for infrastructure upgrades and project funding — millions of dollars for the Lakeshore Redevelopment Planning Commission and the municipal parking garage — but that funding was removed. Peter never gave up, and fought for that funding until the very end because like me, he agrees that cities are better stewards of funds than the state government in Concord.
When the big spenders in the Legislature tried passing a budget that raised taxes Peter upheld my veto of the budget, ensuring that your taxes didn’t go up. When I worked with the Legislature to put forward a bipartisan budget that invested in our education system while not raising taxes, Peter stood with the hardworking people of Laconia and voted to pass the budget. In all, thanks to Peter’s leadership, Laconia will see a $2 million increase in state aid over the next two years. Over $1.3 million for ongoing education aid and school infrastructure grants, and nearly $800,000 for local municipal revenue sharing, which will allow your next mayor and city councilors to invest in key areas of need.
On Tuesday, when you go to the polls, I urge you to vote for my friend Peter Spanos for mayor. Peter’s leadership in Concord has been on full display these last few years, and I know he’ll bring the same level of enthusiasm, passion, and dedication to City Hall as your mayor.
Governor Chris Sununu
Concord
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.