To The Daily Sun,
As a lifelong resident of Laconia, Peter Spanos would make an outstanding committed mayor of our fine city.
Peter is an active participant in making our city and state a better place to live, raise a family and run a small business. He has represented our community in Concord as a state representative for three terms, dealing with the opioid crisis, the Colonial Theater project and bringing funding to downtown Laconia. As a representative, he has also served on the Belknap County Delegation that has provided excellent leadership to settle down some very thorny issues at the County Nursing Home and Belknap County Corrections Center. Peter has the experience, leadership and vision to be an excellent mayor.
On the personal side, Peter has raised his beautiful family here in Laconia. As a rental property owner in Laconia, Peter knows what it’s like to run a small business and all the long hours and pressures that it takes to succeed. He provides affordable housing for a great many people and understands their needs and issues. Peter provides this housing with great compassion, patience, and understanding.
It pains me when I see someone write disparaging remarks in the newspaper, considering Peter’s lifelong commitment, leadership, compassion and love for our fine city of Laconia. I believe Peter Spanos would be an outstanding mayor.
S. Peter Karagianis
Gilford
