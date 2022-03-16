To The Daily Sun,
Congratulations to the McShefferys for their ability to distinguish between the Libertarian Party and the Grand old Party. Their explanation was long overdue.
While it seems okay for the Free Staters to assume the mantle of small government it is foolhardy to assume that public can be adequately served by the abolishment of common sense practices.
One need only look to those politicians who seek to weaken the military, defund the police and push for green new deal regulations when there are no meaningful alternatives in sight.
I too am a proponent of a lean and trim government but we must consider the needs of the less fortunate in our society.
If we listen to the Libertarian voices in the County Delegation the good citizens of Belknap would take a back seat to the slash and grab actions of the gang of nine.
Without government, who will take care of the needs of the indigent, those that are adducted, the incarcerated , the mentally ill and those folks who cannot afford a private nursing home?
How can Norm Silber, Mike Sylvia, Ray Howard and Barbara Comtois sleep at night? Shame on them. The voters of Belknap County will remember their actions the next time they go to the polls.
Peter Mulcahy
Myrtle Beach
