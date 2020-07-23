To The Daily Sun,
Welfare by definition was created to assist those who can demonstrate need. It was begun during the Great Depression of the 1930s, in part because of the failure of the government to properly regulate banks and the stock market. FDR created the "New Deal" to stabilize the economy.
Government assistance now is being used to buy votes, Using the federal treasury to provide for every deficiency is not proper governing. Allowing the free market to create and sustain jobs is the only system that has proven successful. Remember that a high tide lifts all boats.
Any politician who brags about increasing welfare and government assistance is bragging about a failure.
Ronald Reagan: "Welfare's purpose should be to eliminate, as far as possible, the need for it's own existence". Please name one government agency which has reduced in size.
In my opinion, any politician promising something for free, is taking it out of another's pocket.
Peter Kirk
Gilford
