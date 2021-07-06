To The Daily Sun,
Our president went into our celebratory weekend without any words of comfort nor strength.
He refused to answer honest questions because he wanted to "feel good." We all want to "feel good", however his job is to protect our country and our people.
What is his response to the Chinese aggression against Taiwan? They are daily invading sovereign airspace in preparation of an invasion. If you do not believe this look at how they have lied in the Hong Kong independence and the Uighurs forced slavery.
How has he addressed the antisemitism in his own party? I guess he just wants to feel good. Will he have the fortitude to live up to our guaranties to Israel? Our only solid base in the Mid-east. Remember these people who believe in their religion, teach hate of Israelis and America.
His friends in the Soviet Union are continuing to attempt to take over the Crimea. I have heard no response worthy of mention.
Our current administration is showing a level of incompetence that has never been seen before.
Peter Kirk
Gilford
