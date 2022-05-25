To The Daily Sun,
On Thursday, May 19, a regular contributor submitted a letter attacking white supremacists. She is correct in that their beliefs are to be rejected as abhorrent to an honest and free society.
However she displayed her obvious prejudices in favor of the Democratic party liberalism.
President Donald Trump has been out of office for more than two years, yet she cannot let go of his policies. Please show us where the current administration has stepped up to the plate and handled any decision correctly.
Our southern border is a sieve allowing drugs and untested individuals to flood our country. How many deaths are attributable to President Joe Biden's decisions?
I personally find the current administration a much bigger threat to our country then any splinter group.
Remember, Mr. Biden and his son are the ones with financial ties to Mr. Vladimir Putin and his ilk.
Substitute China for Putin because his family is heavily invested this country also.
Mr. Biden will do one positive thing for New Hampshire, President Franklin Pierce will no longer be considered the worst president ever.
Peter Kirk
Gilford
