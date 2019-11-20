To The Daily Sun,
The emphasis on victimization by the left supports the idea that people are basically good and only go wrong when reacting to societal oppression. People steal because they are poor (Income inequality). People hurt and oppress each other because of privilege (male privilege, white privilege). The left believes that, once society is straightened out and all forms of inequality are eradicated, the inner goodness of human nature will shine forth.
This is a lie. Anyone who looks at himself honestly will see the depravity in his own heart. We are all born self-seeking, not goodness-seeking.
“The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked: who can know it?” Jeremiah 17:9
People on the left think the perfectly regulated state is the answer to the problem of evil, but guess who would run the perfectly regulated state? You got it, sinful man. The answer is not to be controlled by other humans through a totalitarian state. The answer is to be regenerated by the Holy Spirit through the gift of salvation.
If you do that, you will have self-control because the Spirit of God will be living inside you and you won’t need anyone to tell you how to live. It’s a wonderful thing. Please try it.
“For the wages of sin is death (separation from God); but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ, our Lord.” Romans 6:23.
Hillarie Goldstein
Franklin
