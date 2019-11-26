To The Daily Sun,
I have been reading the letters to the editor and watching the news which is nonstop coverage of the impeachment hearings on President Trump and what I have noticed is they are one and the same. In my opinion, many people have given up their individual right to think for themselves. They turn on cable news to get an opinion instead of the truth (facts). That goes for both the left and the right. I’m guilty of it as well, but always try and step back and pay attention to the results. When I do, the logical half of my brain is clearly on the side of our current president.
For example, here are the two top accomplishments of the previous administration, according to the left-leaning media:
Number 1 was Obamacare. It has been praised by the left since it was passed in 2010. President Obama and the Democrats that voted for it said it would save every American $2,500/year and cover the 29,000,000 Americans that were uninsured. It accomplished neither! Health care costs have increased by 26% and recently it was reported that 27,000,000 Americans still don’t have health care. I wrote this letter which provided source data on how much health care is costing America: https://tinyurl.com/r33ndvz. The increase is $6,613 per taxpayer and you may not have seen it in your premiums but the national debt increases every year to cover the rest.
Number 2 was president Obama “saved” the economy. How exactly did he do that? He “borrowed” $10 trillion dollars from future generations to keep mismanaged corporations and banks afloat. What is never mentioned by the left is the national debt and the interest on it. It’s now 8.7% of government spending and on the rise. https://tinyurl.com/y4nmero7 We now spend more than half as much on interest as we do on the military.
Where I’m going with this is that the left-leaning media feed their audience only what they want them to know and suppress the rest.
Here is the latest and most egregious, in my opinion, and I think it should wake up the Trump-haters to what the left is doing to this country: Here is the video of VP Biden bragging about withholding $1 billion dollars from the Ukraine unless they fired the prosecutor investigating the company on which his son was on the board of directors: https://tinyurl.com/yxurndtb.The Ukraine fired the prosecutor and then received the $1 billion. By contrast, according to ambassador Sondland’s congressional hearing testimony, https://tinyurl.com/t7vj85j, President Trump said he “wanted nothing, no quid quo pro from the Ukraine, just that they do the right thing”. Also, Ukraine’s president Zelensky said there was no quid quo pro. Yet Congressman Schiff is pushing for impeachment based on select individuals’ opinions of what they “believed” the president was thinking. Conclusion, bribery is not a crime, but thinking about it is!
I’ll close with my opening thought. “Many have given up their individual freedom to think for themselves.”
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
