To The Daily Sun,
These two tin-ear Republicans, Keith Forrester and Steve Earle, happen to be in the paper explaining Mueller on the same day Mueller actually speaks for himself! Mueller, speaking for himself about his investigation and report, doesn’t agree with Trump and Barr on clearing obstruction of justice by Trump suspicions. Oh, well, those with tin ears will hear Mueller the way they want to, as does Trump himself.
A question — why wouldn’t Forrester and Earle rather see Mike Pence as President? I’m reading about him in Shadow President, and he’s wanted to be either a Catholic priest or President since his middle school and high school days of successful debating. He’s made a career of being nice, and wouldn’t that please Forrester and Earle more than the crude-speaking and lying Trump? Every mother knows, fearing for her kids being considered poorly raised, that lying does catch up with one sooner or later. Crude language is something else. Republican successes might be more likely without crude language and lying having such a foothold as with Trump.
Pence could be just as good, only silky smooth about it, undoing the co-equal branches of government that our Constitution provides. He could just as well as Trump appoint unqualified agency heads, so the EPA, for instance, can fall down, and not protecting water, air, water. Pence is a Rapture-believer, so if Forrester and Earle like those exciting noises of war happening, surely Pence can rip into our enemies as well as Trump, and let the test happen — only the saved few get saved as the planet destructs. Our lovely water planet.
Lynn Rudmin Chong
Sanbornton
