My previous few letters to the editor have brought me to evaluate the concept of socialism that is being presented by current advocates. As I look at them they most closely resemble tribes of special internist groups temporally assembled together, each demanding everyone else cater to their wants, our nations laws and our Constitution be damned. How can a mentality like that, which pick and choose which laws to obey as political winds change even hope to coexist long term?
Throughout history leftists have relied on chaos to achieve power and it has most often been a bloody affair, would it seem likely it would be any different here? Have those socialists here shown any semblance of tolerance or to the rule of law? I haven't seen it, what I see is commitment to the any means justify's the end philosophy. Lie, cheat, smear, slander and violently attacks on those who disagree with their plans. Ask yourself what kind of country would that leave your descendants? All you need do to see that answer is look at Cuba, Venezuela, or the former Soviet Union et all. If they say it couldn't happen here ask why not? Have any of the Democratic candidates at any level, pushing their hate filled rhetoric, shown anything in words or deeds different from those they seek to emulate?
Anyone notice the contempt those same elites hold our blue collar workers in? The Democratic party has long ago given up representing American working classes. We've been thrown under the bus because there are far more potential voters coming across the boarder illegally who will be far more dependent, thus manageable, and with higher birth rates then even our black citizens who are in the same boat with the rest of us. It's because of this that the "rust belt" states voted for Trump in 2016 and nothing has changed. Big Dems are hobnobbing with Hollywood stars, rich moguls and corrupt lobbyists like never before. This is not your fathers Democratic Party; this is the socialist party looking out only for themselves grasping for power for powers sake alone.
Down in Philadelphia, career criminal Maurice Hill wounded six police officers and held them off for hours with an AK-47 and other firearms. Hill did not get these weapons legally yet he had them, plus two hundred rounds of ammunition. How could that be, given this is a gun control city; but criminals still manage to be well armed? Voices are asking, "why wasn't this guy in jail?" That's easy, the liberal-left tolerates crime and violence in pursuit of votes. Prosecutors are trained and encouraged to plead down a crime for less times to keep prison populations down. But then the results are you have criminals who should be in prison on the streets for longer times. Our criminal justice system has been pushed by liberals into being to liberal in sentencing, especially involving violent crimes, not just gun crimes but physical assaults and repeat offenders. I would like to see much more stringent sentencing laws enacted against gun-involved crimes, violent crimes and repeat offenders. No excuse for these criminals being out on our streets. Being soft on sentencing emboldens those with criminal intentions. As for gun crimes, the penalty's should be severe enough even for first-time offenders to make them know we will not tolerate this. That does not mean enacting a bunch of feel-good, do-nothing laws aimed at our general population. In short, it's the criminals stupid!
In a related issue, liberal media and liberals in general have been embarking on a campaign of disrespect to the point of vilifying our police. In N.Y. City thugs are throwing buckets of water on their officers. In that stand off in Phily, a mob of taunting, laughing idiots added to the growing attitude of disrespect being encouraged by the left. Did the mayor even condemn these actions? Police put their lives on the line every day and deserve our respect not the maltreatment being handed out by the left.
In addition to these issues, readers need to be reminded of the promises Democrtas are making if they get back in power. Higher taxes for the rich, they say, but every time they make that promise it has ended up including middle class and often lower-paid working folks. Let's remember what happened with the Obama administration when it tried that; the one percent stashed their money in secret accounts offshore and would do the same thing again. As for huge increases on industry and business taxes, just what is it the left doesn't get about the fact that those entitles pass any taxes on to consumers; meaning it's you and me who actually pay them in higher prices for goods and services. The left keeps rolling with these false promises, not that they wouldn't stick it to us gladly in gratitude for putting them back in control, because after all they do not give a darn about anything except their personal power.
Oh, just a late entry arriving from outer space I presume: Paula Trombi thinks the president has run something into the ground but no, Paula, the Democratic-leftist Party has done that all to itself, as you will learn if you choose to actually look at the facts.
Steve Earle
Gilford
