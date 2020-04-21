To The Daily Sun,
Last Saturday, April 18, at a press briefing with members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, President Trump referenced a graph that listed the mortality rates of 10 countries.
Belgium has the highest at 45.20, at number seven is the USA at 11.24, with China as the lowest at 0.33 per 100,000 people.
Pointing to China he said “Does anybody really believe this number?”
I say to the president “Welcome to our world.”
Incredulous,
Paula Trombi
Meredith
