To The Daily Sun,
Many people were surprised to learn I am running for re-election to the selectboard. To be fair, I had said at the end of 2021 I was done. So what changed? A lot. In a short period of time.
During my time on the board, I’ve listened to different opinions on various topics. Sometimes I have agreed, sometimes not. Sometimes I’ve changed my mind after hearing another person’s point of view. Whatever has been put before me has been met with a fair and open mind. Above all else I have acted with integrity and made decisions based on what I could see to be in the best interest of the Town of Alton and its residents. I think you would be hard pressed to find evidence to the contrary.
Its integrity that made me choose to run again. It’s really the most important part of being an elected official (in fact it’s the most important part of being a person).
The Oxford dictionary defines integrity as “the quality of being honest and having strong moral principles; moral uprightness”.
The role of selectperson is not to make decisions based on what will benefit me as an individual. It is not a way to ensure that I or my family members are guaranteed work, or a career path. It’s not to offer something to one person so that I may receive something in return.
I have disagreed with some of the decisions made by the majority of the board members over the past few months. Leaving now, during a time of change in our community doesn’t feel right to me.
There is so much important work to be done. The Master Plan, employee retention, continuing to diversify the tax base which will enable us to keep our tax rate as one of the lowest in the state without sacrificing services are just a few.
Our citizens and our employees should be able to depend on the board to be honest, fair, respectful and true to the responsibility of the position. Anything less should not be tolerated.
For these reasons, I have decided my time on the board cannot end now. I am humbled by the many who encouraged me to run for re-election and am looking forward to another term.
I would appreciate your vote on March 8.
Paul LaRochelle
Alton Bay
