To The Daily Sun,
The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the lack of high-speed broadband in rural New Hampshire. From remote working to distance learning to tele-medicine, Granite Staters living north of Concord desperately feel the need for public policies and resources that close our broadband gaps. That’s why I’m supporting Bill Bolton for State Senate District 2.
Bill has made increased broadband access and speeds in rural New Hampshire the cornerstone of his campaign. His career in information technology for the State of New Hampshire gives him unique insights into the opportunities and challenges of shaping public policies to meet the connectivity needs of our rural communities.
New Hampshire’s economy has undergone fundamental structural changes in the last six months. Remote working will be the new normal for many Granite Staters. Access to tele-medicine will be integral to the delivery of routine rural healthcare going forward. We need a state senator with the experience and commitment to make universal broadband in the North Country a reality.
Please join me in supporting Bill Bolton for State Senate District 2 on Tuesday, November 3.
Paul J. Phillips
Plymouth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.