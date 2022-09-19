Donald Trump issued legal challenges to the 2020 presidential election results 52 times. The result? 52 failures. This shows us that there are either 52 little conspiracies (some of which were overseen by Republican election officials) or one big lie.
A look at the numbers show that Trump never earned a majority of the popular vote — not in 2020, not even in 2016 when he won a majority of the electoral vote. Furthermore in 2016, Trump’s campaign was boosted by Russian interference. Ironically, in response to the Russian assault on our elections in 2016, the U.S. officials made the 2020 elections much more secure. Despite the whining of a disgruntled former president, Trump lost the 2020 presidential election.
I write about these events, because Trump’s influence can be felt in local elections. Some folks continue to repeat the big lie. And some, like Don Bolduc, get nominated to run for office and suddenly reevaluate the facts. Neither are worthy of public office.
The economy is going to be a huge issue this election cycle. We have to keep inflation under control. Clearly, republicans think that immigration is a winning issue for them. It too is important. However, I think there is an issue that is bigger than both. It is my hope that voters of all stripes make the truth the first and foremost issue for this election cycle.
Truthfulness is ground zero for cooperation. Our distrust of government is crippling us more than an aggressive Soviet Union or a ballooning China could ever do. Let us act like Americans first and party members second.
When you go to the ballot box in November, vote responsibly. Support those who stand for the truth. Our democracy depends upon it.
